Saturday morning lane and ramp closures coming to northbound I-5 in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Early morning travelers who use northbound Interstate 5 near Bridgeport Way may encounter delays on Saturday, March 10.

Between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will close the two right lanes approaching Bridgeport Way SW to repair the bridge deck that spans Clover Creek. The northbound I-5 exit to Bridgeport Way SW (#125) will also close during that time.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.