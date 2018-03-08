Rootbeer and Georgia are Bunnies of the Week

Meet Featured Pets Rootbeer and Georgia. Nothing could be cuter than this bonded pair of petite 10-month-old Lionhead sisters. These young buns have so much fun playing tag and chasing each other — they’d love a home with ample room to run and play.

They are both a bit shy, but with more exposure to a patient and calm human, the naturally curious bunnies will be in your lap in no time. Come visit them today — Rootbeer: #A525020; Georgia: #A525019. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.