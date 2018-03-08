The 2018 NWAC All-Region Teams were announced yesterday in Vancouver, WA. Pierce College’s Men’s and Women’s basketball teams both fell short of making the NWAC basketball tournament that starts on Thursday. The team was excited about having these two players making the all-region teams, as it gives them a way to move forward in the coming year.

Pierce’s women’s basketball team finished the season winning eight more games than in the 2016-17 season. The men’s basketball team had a number of early season struggles with a new team, but they played well in the second half of the season winning five of their last eight games.

Freshman Ruby Daube (Manteca, CA. , East Union H.S. ) was named to the 2nd team All West Region team and the Defensive Team. Ruby ended the season with 12.7 ppg during the 26 games she started for the Raiders.

Freshman Marquise Raybon (Las Vegas, NV., Las Vegas H.S.) was named to 2nd Team All Men’s West Region team. Head Coach Bill Mendelson said, “Raybon is one of the most versatile players on the team and he could play any position. He led us in scoring (15 pts.) and rebounds (9.2 rebounds). He is very coachable and one of the best Freshman in the league.

The Raiders are excited about having both players back on the team for their sophomore year in 2018-19.

The women’s team brings back six of their eight remaining players for 2018. The men’s team graduates two players this year, so many of their freshman from this season will return.

Source: Pierce Basketball Players Named to All West Region Team. – Pierce College Athletics