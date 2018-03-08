Exploring feminism: what it is and why we should care how it is portrayed

TACOMA – Feminism is a subject with increasing presence in popular culture but what does feminism really mean? Join Humanities Washington speaker Amy Peloff for a look at the fundamental principles of feminist thought and why we should care about popular culture’s presentation of these concepts Friday, March 9, at 2 p.m. at Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St., Steilacoom.

A feminist historian and media studies scholar, Peloff will draw on television and movies from the past 40 years to help attendees gain clarity about the term feminism and how to critically read popular media. This multimedia and interactive presentation is part of Steilacoom Pierce County Library’s Exploration Speakers series, a partnership with Humanities Washington.