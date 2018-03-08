Connor Merrill is Lakewood Rotary’s Educator of the Month

Connor Merrill was recently honored at the Friday noon meeting of the Lakewood Rotary Club. Connor teaches at Clover Park School District’s Meriwether Elementary School on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Connor has been at Meriwether for two years and has been flexible enough to teach two different grades! This year he teaches first grade. Connor is known for his compassion, belief in kids and philosophy that students come first!

His compassion for his students stands out. He understands military families and collaborates with parents and students to put students first. As a Kids at Hope school staff member, Connor has shown his students through conferencing and problem solving with them that he believes in them and that they will succeed. He takes time to connect with students and often spends his lunch and/or planning time building relationships to help his students succeed. Connor sees through learning behaviors to the potential of each student in his class.

Here’s what his students say about him:

“I feel special and love his class.”

“Mr. Merrill understands when we are struggling and supports us…like a cheerleader.”

“Every day is a new day, even when I make bad choices.”

“Mr. Merrill helps me follow the school rules so I can be a learner.”

Congratulations Connor Merrill.