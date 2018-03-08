Comedian Bill Chott to emcee Centerforce’s 50th-anniversary gala dinner and auction

Submitted by Centerforce

Centerforce celebrates its 50th anniversary Just Like You Gala Dinner & Auction on Thursday, May 10, 2018 with the goal of raising $35,000 to help defray costs associated with serving its clients.

These funds will help reduce the cost of the uncompensated services Centerforce provide for clients, such as Willie, a 62-year-old African-American man who has dialysis three times a week. Centerforce supports Willie — a client for 18 years — so that his health concerns do not stop him from working within his abilities or his day-to-day life. When the need arises, Centerforce’s clients receive help with securing housing, transportation, job supplies, financial and legal paperwork, identification and more — all services which are not reimbursed by government sources.

Actor/comedian Bill Chott is the night’s guest emcee. Chott is currently in the documentary “Too Funny to Fail” on Hulu. He is best known as Mr. Laritate on Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” He played Thomas in the Johnny Knoxville film, “The Ringer.” A recent appearance as a mailman on NBC’s “This Is Us,” received attention on social media, leading to a feature in the United States Postal Service’s employee newsletter. Past awards include Best Improv Coach from the Inny Awards and Best Featured Actor in a Musical at the Broadway World Awards for his work as Fred Mertz in “I Love Lucy Live on Stage.” Chott studied with Stephen Colbert at The Second City and performed in the theater’s touring company with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. He later worked with Dana Carvey, Steve Carell and Colbert on “The Dana Carvey Show.”

“Through my volunteer work with Special Olympics, I know how important and empowering it is for adults with disabilities to engage, both socially and professionally,” Chott said, about Centerforce’s mission to empower adults with disabilities to engage in their communities through advocacy, employment and education. Centerforce accomplishes this by providing Community Employment and Community Enrichment programs with clients in Pierce and South King counties.

KeyBank presents Just Like You Gala Dinner & Auction is 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Historic 1625 Tacoma Place, 1625 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409. Individual tickets are $50 each or $500 for a table of 10. Tickets include a buffet dinner menu provided by ACT 3 Catering of Tukwila. Ted Carlson of Carlson Charity Auctions will oversee the auction. Carlson has been doing charity auctioneering in greater Pierce County for nearly 15 years. Gary Peterson, Alaska Airlines maintenance supervisor and employer of Centerforce clients, will share his experiences working with individuals with developmental disabilities. Peterson is an active board member of Tacoma Commission on Disabilities, Northwest ADA Center and the co-chair of Alaska Airlines Employee Disability Resource Group.

Purchase tickets and register at centerforce.salsalabs.org/2018dinnerauction.

Community Employment programs include Individual Employment and School-To-Work services. Services are based on individual needs and may include development of individualized service plans, case management, workplace tours, community-based assessments, job development, placement, coaching and collaboration with support agencies and community employers.

Community Enrichment programs include Community Inclusion/PASRR, Community Engagement, Community Guide and Respite Care services. Services help individuals participate in activities which support skill development, independent living and community integration. Activities provide individuals with opportunities to develop personal relationships with others in their community.

For more information regarding the Just Like You Gala Dinner & Auction or its services, contact Debby L. Graham, M.A., Executive Director, at 253-426-1860 or Rickard Guild, Development Director, at 253-426-1862.