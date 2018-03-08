Alexander Nelson serves as page for Sen. O’Ban

Alexander Nelson, a sophomore at Harrison Preparatory School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Alexander was one of 30 students who served as Senate pages for the eighth week of the 2018 legislative session.

He was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place. The 28th Legislative District senator serves Pierce County including Steilacoom and Fircrest.

“I’m glad Alexander got to see the legislature in action,” O’Ban said. “It’s such a great learning opportunity, I hope he enjoyed his week here.”

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

The 15-year-old’s favorite part of the week was working on the senate floor and getting to work with everyone while bills were being discussed.

Alexander is the son of Dale and Christy Nelson of Lakewood.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/