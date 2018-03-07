TCC narrows Presidential search to final three

Tacoma, Wash. – Tacoma Community College’s search for its next president has been narrowed down to three finalists.

TCC launched its president search in the fall of 2017. The TCC Search Committee, comprised of representatives from the Board of Trustees, staff, faculty, students, the TCC Foundation and community members, participated in the candidate screening process. Three finalists were selected out of an excellent pool of 61 candidates.

The three finalists will be on campus to meet with students, administrators, faculty, staff and the community during the week of March 12. They are:

Dr. Gregory McLeod, Provost, Thomas Nelson Community College, of Williamsburg, VA. Dr. McLeod will visit TCC on March 12. View his CV here.

Dr. Ivan Harrell, Executive Vice President, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, of Clarkston, GA. Dr. Harrell will visit TCC on March 13. View his CV here.

Dr. Peter Maphumulo, Executive Vice President, Victor Valley College, of Victorville, CA. Dr. Maphumulo will visit TCC on March 14. View his CV here.

“We received an extraordinary pool of candidates from across the United States,” said James Curtis, Vice Chair of the TCC Board of Trustees and Chair of the TCC Search Committee. “The caliber of the candidates spoke highly of our exceptional institution and how they want to be part of the TCC story.”

TCC will hold open town halls the week of March 12 to staff, faculty, students and community to meet and ask questions of each of the candidates. The Board of Trustees is expected to make a final decision.

“This is an exciting time for TCC,” Curtis said. “We are a great school, and we are close to hiring a leader who will build upon the wonderful work accomplished by our community.”