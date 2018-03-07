Register now for Community and Continuing Ed’s guided tour of Iceland

Come discover the magical beauty of Iceland with Pierce College! Through a guided six-day tour, you will have the opportunity to see the northern lights up close and personal, and explore roaring waterfalls that freeze into icicles.

Expert tour guides will take you through the sites of Reykjavik’s city center before exploring glaciers, geothermal marvels, volcanoes, the Blue Lagoon, and so much more.

The trip includes four nights in hand-picked hotels, and most meals are included. Expert tour guides and private transportation will make this an unforgettable experience.

The tour takes place Nov. 10-15, and guests have the option to extend their stay. Limited space is available, and the trip is expected to sell out. Anyone who books the trip in March can take advantage of a discount of $75 off, and $125 per couple.

Community and Continuing Education is holding an info session for the trip on Thurs., March 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Puyallup Library Science Building, room 142. Please RSVP for the info session by calling 253-840-8452, or email ce-questions@pierce.ctc.edu.

For more information, visit the Iceland tour website, or call 1-800-597-0350.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.