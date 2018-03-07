PLU’s Upcoming Love’s Labour’s Lost

TACOMA, Wash – In a contemporary take on an old a classic, PLU Theatre’s production of Love’s Labour’s Lost brings about a sudden rush of possibilities, spontaneous bouts of passion and changes of heart at every turn. This new pop-rock musical, based on the Shakespeare comedy under the same name, dives into what it really means to love and what it means to learn.

The show follows the journey of four men as they make an oath to swear off women of their past and to dedicate themselves to the world of academia. When those same women show up to their college reunion, no oath is safe as love takes over. Both the men and women have to redefine how they love one another and how loving and learning can be inherently connected.

PLU’s Theatre Department brought in current students, a former student, professor and local director to help with the show. Local artist, Philip Lacey, directed the show alongside Assistant Director, Andrew Corse. Corse remarked, “What makes this show so special is its ability to take the classic Shakespearean script and modernize it for a whole new generation of viewers to create something truly special!” The show also features Music Director, Tyler Dobies and Choreographer, Rachel Winchester.

Love’s Labour’s Lost runs March 9, 10, 15 (student discount performance), 16 and 17 at 7:30 pm and March 18 at 2 pm in Eastvold Auditorium of the Karen Hille Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite. Tickets are $10 – General admission; $5 – 60+, military, alumni and students; free – 18 and younger.

Love’s Labour’s Lost is intended for mature audiences due to mild adult content and strong language.

The School of Arts and Communication at Pacific Lutheran University houses the Departments of Art & Design, Communication & Theatre, and Music and presents more than 250 events each season. Pacific Lutheran University offers approximately 3,500 students a unique blend of academically rigorous liberal arts and professional programs. Students develop skills in decision-making, analysis, communication and reasoning that prepare them for a lifetime of success – both in their careers and in service to others.

For additional information, call the School of Arts and Communication at 253-535-7150. Connect at twitter.com/soac or facebook.com/plusoac.