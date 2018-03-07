Pierce County communication leaders presenting at international expo

Pierce County Emergency Management and the Combined Communications Network (CCN) presented How an Innovative Joint-Partnership Led to the Second Largest 700 TDMA System in the US on Tuesday, March 6, at the International Wireless Communication Expo in Orlando, Fla.

CCN is a partnership between Pierce Transit and Pierce County. The two organizations own the components that make up the Single County Wide Communication System (SCWCS) and joined forces to create the CCN as the governing body to operate, maintain and sustain the system. The SCWCS is an integrated, seven-layered, next-generation interoperable network consisting of Public Safety Communications, intelligent transportation systems and Lahar warning systems which primarily support Pierce County’s 795,225 citizens. In addition, some technologies extend into Snohomish, King and Thurston counties.

SCWCS customers are primarily the citizens of Pierce County, public safety, public transportation, first responders, regional stakeholders (United States Geological Survey, Port of Tacoma, Washington State Patrol, Washington Department of Transportation, and others), and general government.

The 700MHz layer of the SCWCS is the largest 700MHz TDMA system in the Western United States and the third largest in the United States.

The International Wireless Communication Expo is the pre-eminent international conference on communications featuring the most comprehensive program in the communications technology industry. The five-day conference program runs March 5-9, 2018 and showcases new technologies and the latest industry changes attracting over 7,000 attendees from across the globe.

The team will be available in Pierce County later this week to discuss the project and information gathered at the Expo.

To learn more about the CCN visit www.co.pierce.wa.us/4355/Combined-Communications-Network-CCN.