Pierce College musicians take the stage in winter quarter concerts

Pierce College’s talented musicians are working hard to gear up for winter quarter performances! Come out and support these student musicians by attending one of our upcoming concerts. Here is what you can expect from all the concerts coming up from across the district:

The Pierce College Concert Band In Space!

Join us for an evening of music inspired by the exploration and imagination of space travel. Directed by Oscar Thorp, the performance will feature music from “Star Wars,” and pieces from Gustav Holst, Brian Balmages, Steven Bryant and Alex Shapiro.

March 11 at 3 p.m. and March 13 at 7 p.m., Puyallup Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre, $5 general admission, free for students with Pierce College ID.

Fort Steilacoom Concert Choir’s 3rd Annual International Festival of Music and Movement

This annual festival is sponsored by Pierce College and Centralia College Choruses. The performance is directed by Vicki Jardine-Tobin and accompanied by Mark Edwards.

March 15 at 7 p.m., Fort Steilacoom Cascade Building Performance Lounge, $5 general admission, free for students with Pierce College ID.

March 14 at 7 p.m., Centralia College Corbet Theatre, $5 general admission, free for students with Pierce College ID.

Puyallup Concert Choir presents Faith, Dream, Live, Dance

This special performance will feature the music of Eric Barnum, Eriks Esenvalds, Piazzola, Poulenc and more.

March 16 at 7 p.m., Puyallup Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre, $5 general admission, free for students with Pierce College ID.

Concert Orchestra presents A Few of our Favorite Things

This concert will feature music chosen by the orchestra itself: from Debussy to music from “West Side Story” and “Harry Potter.”

March 21 and 7 p.m., Puyallup Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre, $5 general admission, free for students with Pierce College ID.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.