Lakewood’s Downtown Plan open house scheduled

We have entered the next phase of our downtown planning process. The draft downtown plan and draft planned action environmental impact statement will be presented to the public at an open house March 21 at 5:30 p.m.

The city’s Planning Commission is hosting the meeting, which will have interactive displays and a chance for discussion. Refreshments will also be available. The plan will go up on the project website March 16 and from there a 30-day comment period will begin. Review the documents and provide your thoughts and comments online.