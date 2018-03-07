Have you bought your tickets yet for Flapjack Fundraiser?

Join the Lakewood Historical Society for the 2nd annual Flapjack Fundraiser! Due to our success with this tasty FUNdraiser last year, the Lakewood Historical Society has decided to make this an annual event.

Come with a heart appetite for a morning filled with great food, good conversation, and lots of fabulous prizes!

Tickets are only $10 and available for purchase at the Lakewood History Museum.

Serving up some hearty historical fun!

The essentials…

Where: Lakewood Towne Center Applebee’s, 10407 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW Lakewood, WA 98499

When: Saturday, March 10, 2018 8:30-10:30 AM

6211 Mt. Tacoma Dr. SW Wed.-Sat. 12-4

Our mailing address is:

PO Box 98014 Lakewood, WA 98496

253-682-3480