Feminism and Popular Culture topic of SHMA Speaker Series March 9

The next speaker in the Steilacoom Library Humanities Speaker Series will be media scholar Amy Peloff who will explore some of the fundamental principles of feminist thought and asks why we should care about the popular culture’s presentation of these concepts. What exactly do we mean when we talk about feminism?

Peloff will draw on television and movies fro the past 40 years with emphasis on current and recent examples. This multimedia and interactive presentation provides an accessible way to learn about feminism and how to critically “read” popular media.

Peloff is an Affiliate assistant professor of gender, women and sexuality studies and the former assistant director of the Comparative History of Ideas program at the University of Washington. Her writing on feminism has encompassed a variety of pop culture topics from Dolly Parton to Doctor Who and she continually studies the ways in which ideas about identities are created, presented and shared through media and popular culture.

This event, funded by the Friends of the Steilacoom Library, will be held at the Steilacoom Community Center on Friday, March 9, at 2:00 p.m.