Adding sidewalks in Lakewood

Earlier this year work began on two pedestrian safety projects in Lakewood that included adding sidewalks and lighted pedestrian crossings on two roadways near two Clover Park School District schools.

The city was able to make these safety improvements in large part from a federal Safe Routes to Schools grant, which is awarded to projects that make it safer for students to walk to and from school.

The schools that benefitted from this work are Dower Elementary and Hudtloff Middle schools.

Sidewalks, curb, gutter and new pedestrian crossings were added to John Dower Road between its intersection with Steilacoom Boulevard and Custer Road. The pavement was also replaced because it had deteriorated and it no longer made sense to continue to patch it with temporary fixes.

Over on Phillips Road the city also added curb, gutter, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and LED lighting between its intersection with Steilacoom Boulevard and Agate Drive.

The total project cost for both streets was just over $2 million. The city contributed $603,000 for the projects, which includes the cost to repave John Dower Road.

Work is expected to conclude in mid-March on both projects.

