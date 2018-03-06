Where are We Going with Our Transportation Changes?

Submitted by League of Women Voters

On Thursday, March 8, 2018, the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County Southwest Unit and the Town of Steilacoom are holding a public forum: Pierce County Transportation: Where Are We Going? Speakers from Pierce County Transportation Planning, WSDOT, Sound Transit, Pierce Transit, and the cities and town of University Place, Lakewood, Steilacoom and DuPont will discuss levels of service, upcoming projects and impacts on the area.

Beginning at 6:30, the format will allow a significant portion of the forum for audience questions and answers. This event will be at Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette St., Steilacoom WA.