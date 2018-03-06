Rewriting Tradition and Michael Johnson: Sculpture at UPS’s Kittredge Gallery

TACOMA, Wash. – University of Puget Sound’s Kittredge Gallery has two new shows up, running from from Monday, March 5, to Saturday, April 14. There will be artist, guest artist, and student curators’ talks accompanying the exhibits.

Rewriting Tradition: Modern Chinese Landscape and Calligraphy is a student-curated show with pieces from the Studio of Gathering Hearts in Seattle, Wash. The exhibit features influential 20th-century artists such as Xu Bing and Gu Wenda, and others who have challenged and reinvented the age-old traditions of Chinese calligraphy.

Beijing-based Xu Bing is known for shows that at one time reflected Chinese cultural issues, but that more recently have tackled environmental issues and addressed the need for serenity in the midst of chaos and uncertainty. Gu Wenda is a contemporary artist from China, living in New York City, whose works include the global art installations project United Nations and large-scale ink paintings, which often use pseudo-languages.

Come rediscover Chinese artistic traditions, as seen through the eyes of today’s artists. The public are also invited to hear a student curators’ talk at the gallery on Wednesday, March 7, 5–7 p.m.

Michael Johnson: Sculpture shows large, impeccably crafted pieces by the distinguished professor of sculpture at Puget Sound. Michael Johnson’s sculptures dominate the space, inspiring curiosity with their simple, bold forms. As a fabricator, Johnson places manual labor in the realm of undervalued human endeavor. Johnson has participated in one-person and invitational exhibitions in the United States, Slovakia, and Japan.

Student Curators’ talk and reception, 5–7 p.m. Wednesday, March 7

Artist Talk, 2 p.m. Thursday, March 22

Closing reception with visiting artist Henry Mandell, 5–7 p.m. Friday, April 13

Kittredge Gallery serves as a teaching tool for the Department of Art and Art History, and a cultural resource for both the university and the community at large, exhibiting work by noted regional and national artists. Exhibits and talks are free and open to the public.

Gallery Location: University of Puget Sound, N. 15th Street at N. Lawrence Street, Tacoma, Wash.

