Pierce County Republican Party presents Sheriff David Clarke

Submitted by Pierce County Republican Party

Pierce County Republican Party is excited to announce the speaker for their annual Lincoln Day Dinner on March 17, 2018 at LeMay Car Museum, Sheriff David Clarke. As President of DAC Enterprises, Sheriff Clarke is traveling the country to address important policy issues, lend his support to political candidates who commit to the Trump-Pence agenda, and provide strategic support for civic organizations who want to increase their reach with mainstream Americans.

His speech will range in topics on issues such as the reasonable use of force by law enforcement, preserving the Second Amendment, and the complexities of immigration enforcement at the local level.

“I am excited to have Sheriff Clarke speak at our Annual Lincoln Day Dinner,” said Marty McClendon, Pierce County Republican Party Chairman. “His years of real-world experience in law enforcement lend credence to his law and justice stance. His book Cop Under Fire gets to the root of many of the issues we are facing today and discusses real solutions to those issues, including that the key to restoring community is by restoring families. A man known for not mixing his words, it is sure to be an event that you do not want to miss.”

The Pierce County Republican Party welcomes all who want to attend this event and hear from a dynamic speaker in Sheriff Clarke. Tickets can be purchased at the following link: www.piercegop.org

After nearly four decades in law enforcement, Sheriff David Clarke has found innovative ways to serve the public that gives him the freedom to reach millions of Americans with his message. He is fondly referred to as the “People’s Sheriff” because he has the natural ability to explain complicated national controversies in a way that everyday people can understand. He is the keynote speaker at countless events across the country, where his audience praises his no-nonsense way of promoting conservative values. He truly enjoys mobilizing everyday Americans to become more politically active and civically engaged. For more information, follow Sheriff Clarke by visiting DACenterprises.org.