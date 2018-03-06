Pierce College Science Dome hosts Pi Day celebration on March 14

The Pierce College Science Dome will be bustling with activity on March 14 during the annual Pi Day celebration. Festivities will take place throughout the day, with fun for all ages in store for visitors. Student volunteers will host hands-on activities for youth from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 5-7 p.m.

Are you interested in pursuing a career in science or math? Be sure to attend the STEM Professionals Panel, taking place from noon to 1 p.m. Panelists include representatives from the Point Defiance Zoo, Google, Tacoma’s Engineered Process Improvement, and Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

The Science Dome will be presenting full-dome showings of “Chaos and Order: A Mathematical Symphony” throughout the evening, at 5, 5:40, 6:20 and 7 p.m. Be sure to reserve your seats in advance.

Think you’ve got your pi digits down? You can show off your skills during the pi recitation/typing contest happening from 5-7 p.m. Contestants will have one minute to type as many digits of pi as they can. Prizes will be given to winners in each age group!

“We hope visitors gain an appreciation for science by attending,” said Physics and Astronomy Professor and Science Dome Coordinator Hillary Stephens, Ph.D. “All activities happening throughout the day are designed to help get people excited about science.”

Pi Day activities will take place in and around the Pierce College Science Dome, located in the Fort Steilacoom Rainier Building Upper Winter Garden. All festivities are free and open to the public. Visit the Science Dome website for more information.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.