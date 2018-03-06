‘Forbidden Planet’ mixes Shakespeare with sci-fi at Centerstage

It’s 1956, the height of the popularity of sci-fi movies, MGM released “Forbidden Planet,” with an all-star cast including Walter Pidgeon, Anne Francis and Leslie Nielsen.

This futuristic retelling of the Bard’s story of “The Tempest” was an instant hit and remains one of the better films of that genre in acting, writing and cinematography.

In the mid 1980’s, Bob Carlton penned “Return to the Forbidden Planet” with added music and a tongue-in-cheek look at the classic film.

Centerstage presents the musical for their participation in “Seattle Celebrates Shakespeare.” Performances are March 16 through 31, each Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2; there are also 2 p.m. Saturday matinee performances scheduled for March 24 and 31.

Centerstage is located in the Knutzen Family Theatre at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd., Federal Way.

For more information and reservations, call the theatre at (253) 661-1444 or go online to www.CenterstateTheatre.com.