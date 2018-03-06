Dennis Miller at Tacoma’s historic Pantages Theater – April 8, 2018

TACOMA, WASH. – Award-wining comedian, talk-show host, and sports commentator Dennis Miller will bring an evening of comedy to the historic Pantages Theater on Sunday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. Experience outspoken takes on today’s hot button and political topics. This show is recommended for mature audiences. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.

Dennis Miller is a five-time Emmy Award winner for his critically acclaimed live talk show “Dennis Miller Live” which had a nine-year run on HBO. Miller garnered three Writer’s Guild of America Awards for the series, as well as an additional WGA Award for his 1997 HBO special, “Dennis Miller: Citizen Arcane.” He wrote and starred in the Emmy-nominated cable comedy special “Raw Feed.” That show, along with the six other standup specials he did for HBO from 1988-2006, is featured in the recently released DVD box set “Dennis Miller: The HBO Specials.” His eighth special for HBO, “Dennis Miller: The Big Speech” is also available on DVD. He was the host and executive producer of CNBC’s “Dennis Miller”, a topical interview talk show featuring reasoned discourse, opinion and humor. Additionally, Miller has appeared on many politically-oriented television talk shows, including”The O’Reilly Factor” on FOX News Channel.

Miller has achieved success in the literary arena with four books: “I Rant, Therefore I Am,” “The Rants,” “Ranting Again,” and “The Rant Zone” and have all been New York Times best sellers. For two seasons, Miller called plays alongside Al Michaels and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts on ABC’s “Monday Night Football.” He was the “Weekend Update” correspondent on “Saturday Night Live” for six years, before exiting in 1991.

The New York Times said, “Mr. Miller is exquisitely attuned to contemporary foibles…his material can be scathing, his delivery low key…Mr. Miller reaches a bit farther than most comedians for the scorching comment…this smart aleck has an uncommonly sharp eye.” The Hollywood Reporter called his most recent special, “an hour of topical, scathing brilliance that helps cement Miller’s status as the Lenny Bruce of the new millennium…the most cerebral, astute and clever standup ever to put mouth to microphone.”

Miller currently serves as the National Spokesperson for USA Cares, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to military families in need.

Tickets for Dennis Miller Live begin at $39 and are on sale now. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.