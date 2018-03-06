Arthur Dolan presents “Washington’s Secret Navy”

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society

In July of 1775, George Washington arrived in Cambridge Massachusetts taking command of the Continental Army. It was soon apparent to this frontier soldier the ocean provided Boston with all the supplies the British needed. The Continental Congress would not approve a Navy to General Washington and without one he could not win the war. Come hear the convoluted twists and turns of how Washington deceived Congress, created a secret Navy and began to change the winds of war.

Program is presented by Arthur Dolan on Sunday March 18, 2018, 2:00 p.m at the DuPont Presbyterian Church 502 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA. The program is free of charge and sponsored by the DuPont Historical Society & Museum and Branches – DuPont Genealogy Group. For more information please contact Carol at 253-459-4339 or duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com.