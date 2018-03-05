UP School Board explains UP district school security plan

Submitted by Howard Lee

Attended the UP school board meeting Wednesday night and made public comment on school security. The school board has contracted only one resource officer (uniformed, armed Pierce County deputy), who has the impossible task of providing security for all eight of UP’s schools.

There are School Security Officers at CHS and CJH, but they are unarmed and minimally trained. District Superintendent Chamberlin explained that the district’s security plan was developed with a priority on prevention, followed by what was considered an adequate security component.

MaryLu Dickenson, School Board President, commended the Superintendent on his security plan. Based on the myriad of active shooter events which have occurred over the past 19 years since the Columbine massacre, an active school shooter must be neutralized within minutes of when the carnage starts.

Therefore, the initial security response must come from within the school/district and must be swift and overwhelming. The UP school board is accountable, by law, to the community for the operation of the school district. Let MaryLu Dickenson and her board members know how you feel about UP’s school security