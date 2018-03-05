Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

One of the most diverse ecosystems of our planet, coral reefs, are in danger. This talk, titled “The Great Barrier Reef is Dead…or is it? Coral Reefs in a Time of Change” given by Rus Higley, will look at the biology and ecology of corals and the impacts of mankind both today and in the future. Higley, a teacher of Marine Biology and Oceanography at Highline College, also manages their Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Center.

Learning Is ForEver offers this class, which is open to the public, on Wednesday March 7th at Pacific Lutheran University’s Morken Center, Room 103. Walk-in registration fee of $15 (cash or check) begins at 10:00 a.m., with lecture running from 10:30 to 12:30. Learning Is ForEver (LIFE) is a non-profit educational organization of PLU’s Office of Graduate Programs and Continuing Education.

LIFE offers classes geared for active retirees, ages 50 and up. More info may be found at www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or by contacting LIFE’s Program Coordinator at stewarla@plu.edu / 253.241.4166.