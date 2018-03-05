Steilacoom Town Administrator March 2 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – March 6, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – March 12, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – March 28, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 5, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Pierce County Trivia – Steilacoom Addition:

Visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnYxRFU58yQ to listen to Pierce County Councilmember Doug Richardson and Mayor Ron Lucas talk about Steilacoom.

Townwide Power Outage – April 2nd:

A Townwide power outage is scheduled for April 2nd from 7 AM to 5 PM to allow BPA to perform maintenance on their substation that feeds the Town. While the outage is occurring, Town staff will also be performing work which would also normally necessitate local outages.

Legislative Update:

Senator Steve O’ban, Representative Christine Kilduff, and Representative Dick Muri will provide a Legislative update to the Mayor/Council at the March 20, 2018 Council meeting.

Illegal Dumping on Town Property:

It is illegal to discard/leave items on Town property. Town property includes rights-of-way, open space, parks, and other facilities. We have recently seen an increase in animal waste (both bagged and open), appliances, furniture, etc. left on Town property. Live next to a park or open space area? It is also illegal to place yard waste or other materials in the park or open space even if it is “just right behind your home”. The fine for illegal dumping is $250 per occurrence.

Public Safety:

Hazard Material Spill:

On February 28, 2018, at approximately 4:55 PM, Public Safety, Public Works, WPFR, and Department of Ecology staff responded to a hazardous material spill in the ferry dock area. Approximately 10-15 gallons of gasoline from an unknown source appeared to have been spilled on Union Avenue between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street. The responding agencies deployed materials and barriers to prevent the spill from entering the catch basins or outfalls and then used additional materials to absorb the gasoline. There was no evidence that the spill entered the waterway.

DEA National Drug Take Back Day:

The Town will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Our designated location is the Town’s Public Safety Building at 601 Main Street which will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM. No liquids or sharps please.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

General:

First Street Project:

Bids were opened on Tuesday the 27th. Staff will be proposing an award recommendation at the March 6, 2018, Council meeting.

Chambers Street Stormwater Outfall Project:

Bids were opened on Tuesday the 27th. Staff will be proposing an award recommendation at the March 6, 2018, Council meeting.

Steilacoom Boulevard Nonmotorized Improvement Project Open House:

An open house is scheduled for March 21, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall to review the project and allow residents to provide input on the proposed design.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew trimmed vegetation back from roadways on the west side of Union Avenue; continued storm debris clean-up; continued cleaning moss from sidewalks and walkways; coordinated with the contractor installing stormwater systems for the individual lots in the Birch Hill Estates plat; and performed other system maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew terminated wire into a new transformer on Shephard Street; worked on the Townwide power outage plan; met with contractors for conduit installation to feed new street lights on Steilacoom Boulevard; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew met with a contractor on First Street to coordinate individual property owners’ utility placement prior to the First Street project; commenced generator maintenance at sewer lift stations in preparation for the Townwide power outage; repaired an air compressor at the dock lift station; inspected side-sewer repairs in the 1700 block of Nisqually Street and in the 1100 block of 109th Street Southwest and a new sewer installation in the 1200 block of Rainier Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew concentrated on storm clean-up and mowing along with facility maintenance. Additionally, the crew coordinated with the Pierce Conservation District on the rain garden project. Tentative date for commencing installation is March 13th with the goal being completion by the end of March.

Other:

Transportation Forum:

The SW Unit of the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County and the Town of Steilacoom are co-sponsoring a public forum on transportation issues in SW Pierce County.

Speakers from Pierce County Transportation Department, Sound Transit and others will address transportation levels of service and needs in the SW County area as well upcoming projects and what to expect. The forum is 6:30 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 8, at Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388. Bring your questions and concerns about transportation in SW Pierce, including DuPont, Steilacoom, Lakewood and University Place, as well as about Sound Transit. For more information, contact Cynthia Stewart, stewdahl@comcast.net, League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

Hoops for Heroes:

Who: AUSA DuPont/ Steilacoom Subchapter of Captain Meriwether Lewis Chapter of AUSA

What: Hosting 3rd Annual Hoops For Heroes Charity Basketball game – Record is 1/1 – so bragging rights hang in the balance!

When: Thursday, March 8th 6:00pm – 8:30pm, Admission is donation at the door.

Where: Pierce College Gymnasium, 9401 Farwest Dr. SW, Lakewood WA 98498

Why: Raise funds to support all Soldiers and their families at JBLM

How: First Responders (police and fire from local agencies) play a basketball game verses The Soldiers from JBLM.

This event raises much needed funds to support the soldiers and their families at JBLM. The community comes out in force to support this event. There will be Half Time entertainment provided Steilacoom High School and Pioneer Middle school Dance teams. There are also many opportunity baskets donated by the community and a grand prize drawing for a Big Screen TV. We will honor those who give in the line of duty. The DuPont/ Steilacoom sub-chapter supports specifically these units: The National Guard, 62nd Medical, 6th CID and the Night Stalkers.

AUSA:

provides a voice for the Army, supports the Soldier, and honors those who have served in order to advance the security of the nation.

educates its members, the public, industry, and Congress about the critical nature of land warfare and the Army’s central role in national defense.

informs its members, our communities, and Congress about issues affecting America’s Army and the Soldiers who serve in the Regular Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve.

connects the Army to the American people at the national, regional, and chapter levels.

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Friday March 9th 2:00 pm

Feminism and Pop Culture

Media Scholar Amy Peloff

Explores some of the fundamental principles of feminist thought and asks why we should care about popular culture’s presentation of these concepts. Learn about Feminism and how to critically read popular media.

Guest Artist Program:

Stop by and see the art show! Members of Pacific Gallery Artists Elaine Fister Erickson and Donna Graham will display their art at the Steilacoom Community Center from March 1 through the end of April as part of the “Guest Artist Series” hosted by The Town of Steilacoom. The art show is located at the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St., Steilacoom, WA. Hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 7:30pm; Friday 9am – 4:30pm, (closed weekends and holidays).