Letter: How many lives does it take?

Submitted by Valarie Hintz

In America teenagers everywhere are forced to go school where they fear for their life. Schools should be a safe place where no one has to be worried about being killed. The first mass school shooting occurred twenty years ago and action has yet to be taken. How many innocent lives does it take for people to realize that something needs to change?

I am currently attending high school and community college, both schools have open campuses where people can come in and out freely. Open campuses make it very easy for weapons to be brought in, and my high school is in the center of downtown Tacoma making it particularly vulnerable. There has been more than one occasion of random people some homeless looking and even coming into my school. There isn’t just one solution to this complicated problem, many things need to change.

I firmly believe that stronger gun control is necessary, better background checks, and mental health screenings. There is no reason someone needs to own a semi-automatic weapon. The youth of this world are the future and they are dying, something needs to happen and fast.