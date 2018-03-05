Champions for Youth Breakfast March 27

Submitted by Communities in Schools of Lakewood

Join us in surrounding students with a community of support. All are invited to hear the amazing stories of children in Clover Park Schools and how they are succeeding through the work of Communities in Schools of Lakewood. Your hearts will be touched as you and your friends hear from the featured speakers — the children themselves.

The breakfast will be held in the McGavick Center at Clover Park Technical College. Doors open at 7:00 am, and the program begins at 7:30. The event will conclude at 8:30.

Thanks to our generous sponsors, there is no charge to attend the breakfast. All guests will be invited to make a contribution to the continued work of Communities in Schools of Lakewood.

Be a Table Captain! Invite nine of your friends to join you at your preferred-location table. Or come on your own or with friends. To sign up as a Table Captain or register yourself call 253-589-7489 or send an email to kidsandfamilies@cislakewood.org