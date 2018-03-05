Broadway Center presents Twilight Zone UnScripted at the Pantages Theater on March 24

TACOMA, WASH. – Broadway Center presents Impro Theater’s Twilight Zone UnScripted at the Pantages Theater on Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

From the darkest corners of reality to the land of the unexplained, Impro Theatre’s “Twilight Zone UnScripted” is a completely improvised show in the style of the classic ’60s sci-fi gems. Using little more than their wits and audience suggestions, this show’s performers will create an improvised parody in the style of the classic, mind-bending television hit.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Impro Theater has evolved from a successful short form improv troupe into a critically acclaimed theatre company. Impro creates completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world’s greatest writers, and every performance is unique. In Southern California, Impro has performed sold-out shows at South Coast Repertory, The Broad Stage, North Coast Repertory, The Falcon Theatre and The Pasadena Playhouse, receiving multiple Ovation Recommended honors and Critics’ Picks in Los Angeles Times, Back Stage and L.A. Weekly.

Los Angeles Times wrote, “Amazing! The troupe spins an entire play into comedy gold right before your eyes.”

Tickets for “Twilight Zone UnScripted” are on sale now and start at $19. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.