Volunteer Drivers Needed to transport Veterans to Medical Appointments

Submitted by DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

DAV operates several vans used to transport veterans to and from medical appointments at the VA medical center at American Lake. Volunteer drivers pick up and deliver veterans at their homes. The work starts early, often before dawn and ends in the afternoon. Most volunteers commit to one or two days each week.

Volunteers must have a clean driving record. They must pass a background check and a driver’s physical. They must have current auto insurance. You do not need to be a veteran in order to volunteer. If you would like more information please call volunteer services at 253-583-1078.