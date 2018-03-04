Todrick mania descends on Tacoma this spring

TACOMA, WASH. – Star of stage, screen, and YouTube, Todrick Hall returns to Tacoma with two events this spring. First, a screening of the documentary Todrick Hall: Behind the Curtain on March 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Theatre on the Square, followed by the much-anticipated new touring show, Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour at the historic Pantages Theater on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Todrick Hall: Behind the Curtain are on sale now and start at $7; tickets for Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour are on sale now and start at $19.

The documentary film Behind the Curtain, depicts the making of Hall’s full-scale, touring musical Straight Outta Oz. The film features footage from Tacoma’s Pantages Theater, where Straight Outta Oz kicked off its tour in 2016.

A full-scale musical production, Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour will feature a brand new storyline with new songs, costumes, and sets.

With more than a million YouTube subscribers and a hyper-engaged fan base, Todrick Hall has skillfully captivated his fans. A rising star, his talents include everything from incredible vocal and acting abilities to innovative choreography. Todrick has made a huge splash in the industry by collaborating with superstars like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, and has been recognized as one of Business Insider’s “Hottest YouTube Stars Alive” and Forbes “30 under 30 Entertainment” lists.

Tickets for Todrick Hall: Behind the Curtain are on sale now and start at $7; tickets for Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour are on sale now and start at $19 with a $50 meet and greet add-on. Tickets may be purchased as a package for a discount. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.