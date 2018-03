Tacoma and Lakewood have a prominent place on Forbes magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest growing cities. The Northwest boasts three of the top 10 spots, including No. 1 Boise and the second-ranked Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area. Rounding out the top 10 was an area Forbes described as the “Tacoma-Lakewood-WA Metropolitan Division.” Read more: Forbes ranks Tacoma, Lakewood on America’s Fastest-Growing Cities list | The News Tribune