3rd Annual South Sound Small Business Summit During 2018 National Small Business Week

The first week of May is National Small Business Week in America. Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

In 2015, Paul Long a local commercial/business banker created the South Sound Small Business Summit. The events purpose is to support South Puget Sound’s small businesses through an educational event that inspires and connects the business community. Pierce and Thurston County are home to thousands of small business owners who have amazing stories of success, as well as challenges. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from these owners as well as be inspired by local motivational speakers. Each year’s topics are chosen by the previous year’s attendees, so each year is unique.

This year’s this event will be held May 1, 2018 from 8:00am to 12:00pm at STAR Center located at 3873 S 66th St in Tacoma. Topics will include: How to work ON your business, not IN your business by Josh Dunn of Premier Media Group. Key Steps in Increasing your Sales Influence by Greg Towne of the John Maxwell Team. Get out of your Comfort Zone by Jude Larson of JML Real Solutions and Growing your successful business by Brian Harding of the Plumbing & Drain Co.

At the end of the event, attendees will also get the opportunity to ask questions to the Speakers and Expert Panel that also include Financing Expert, Paul Long of Timberland Bank, Nicole Fisher and Rick Peterson, CPA’s at Jeff Baker and Associates and JBLM Marketing Expert Ken Swarner of The Ranger.

The summit is pleased to welcome special guest Jeremy Fields, Regional Administrator US Small Business Administration (WA, OR, ID, AK)

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.sssmallbizsummit.com. Profit from the event will benefit South Sound SCORE who provides free professional counseling to aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners in Pierce, Thurston, Lewis, Mason, Grays Harbor and South King counties.

Business owners can be sure that this will be a great opportunity to learn about innovation, development and success for their business and network with many other likeminded individuals.

Thank you to this year event sponsors: Paul Long- Trusted Business Lender for the South Sound, Timberland Bank, STAR Center, Tacoma- Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, Fife Milton Edgewood Chamber of Commerce, Yelm Area Chamber of Commerce, Lacey Chamber of Commerce, Copy Wrights Printing, South Sound Biz (Premier Media Group), Released to See Photography and Videography, Pugetsoundveteranbusiness.com and Northwest Military (The Ranger, The Northwest Airlifter & Weekly Volcano)