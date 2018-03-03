Training in Tacoma in leading therapy for PTSD, for military- & veteran-serving mental health providers

TACOMA – Military- and veteran-serving mental health providers can receive low-cost training in Tacoma in a leading therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through a national program for improving access to help for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from psychological wounds of war.

Training in Prolonged Exposure, a top evidence-based PTSD therapy, will be the focus of a Learning Community that the STRONG STAR Training Initiative will establish in Tacoma with a workshop on March 20-21.

Other features of the Learning Community include pre-workshop readings and webinars, six months of weekly phone case consultation, monthly advanced-practice webinars, and organizational consultation. The providers also will receive education to increase their understanding of military culture.

Upon completion, participants will be eligible to receive 30 continuing education units (CEUs), including three in ethics and three in diversity.

Under the leadership of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, the STRONG STAR Training Initiative extends the cutting-edge research from the STRONG STAR Consortium into the clinical practice of mental health providers.

The STRONG STAR Consortium is a multi-institutional, multidisciplinary research group of over 150 collaborating national scientists and clinicians funded by the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs to develop and evaluate approaches for prevention and treatment of combat-related PTSD and related mental health problems in active duty military personnel and veterans.

By equipping community mental health providers, the STRONG STAR Training Initiative addresses the national need for increased access to evidence-based therapies for PTSD, from which hundreds of thousands of post-9/11 combat veterans suffer.

The Learning Community in Tacoma is among at least seven that the STRONG STAR Training Initiative will establish in 2018 to train providers either in Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), or another leading evidence-based treatment, Prolonged Exposure (PE).

Learning Communities launching in 2018 include, with workshop dates listed: New York City, Feb. 6-7 (PE); Orlando, Fla., March 6-7 (CPT); Tacoma, Wash., March 20-21 (PE); Chicago, Ill., March 27-28 (CPT); Colorado Springs, Colo., April 24-25 (CPT); San Antonio, Texas, May 2-3 (PE); and Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 23-24 (PE).

The Training Initiative, made possible by a grant from the Bob Woodruff Foundation, will provide training for 200 mental health providers in 2018. Each provider will commit to treat at least five people, benefiting at least 1,000 combat veterans.

Through the generosity of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, the Training Initiative is able to offer partial scholarships to all participants, reducing the cost of the Learning Community to $300.

Online registration and additional information is available at www.strongstartraining.org