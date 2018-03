Randy Bergstrom loved his dogs, styling hair and making people laugh. The 60-year-old Tacoma man spent more than half his life – 33 years, to be exact – entertaining and beautifying customers at FoxFire Salon & Spa in Fircrest. Bergstrom died Monday afternoon in a rollover crash while visiting friends and soaking up the sunshine in Palm Springs, Calif. Read more: Tacoma stylist killed in rollover crash in California | The News Tribune