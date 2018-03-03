Pierce College Men’s Basketball team ended its season with a 74-59 loss to Green River in Auburn. Pierce ends up falling short of a playoff game on Friday. Pierce ends up finishing the season at 5-9 in league, and 7-20 overall. Centralia ends up beating Highline to create a 4th place tie in the West Division. Centralia will go to the NWAC Championships as the 4th seed for the West by beating Highline twice during the season.

Ronnie Roberson ends his NWAC basketball career by bringing home 18 pts. for the Raiders. Freshman Marquise Raybon has 15 rebounds for Pierce.

The women’s team ended their season with a 64-51 win to end their season. Pierce ends up finishing the Women’s season at 5-9 overall, 9-18 overall. Ruby Daube has 20 pts. tonight and sophomore Jalani Palu-Thompson finishes with 15 pts. to end her NWAC career. Amanda Barnett and Ruby Daube have 9 rebounds to lead the team.

Source: Raiders Fall Short of NWAC Playoff Contention. – Pierce College Athletics