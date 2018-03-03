Paving brings overnight I-5 lane, ramp closures in Tacoma tonight and next week

TACOMA – Contractor crews installing a new highway surface will close the southbound Interstate 5 collector/distributor (c/d) lanes and nearby ramps during overnight hours early next week. The closures create a workzone for trucks to enter and exit the project at a time when I-5 traffic volumes are lower.

Overnight travelers will want to note the work occurring on Thursday, March 8. Both directions of northbound and southbound I-5 will be detoured for drainage system maintenance. Specific hours are listed below. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time. Signed detours are in place for night ramp closures.

Ramp and lane closures

Monday, March 5

Southbound exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

East 28th Street onramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 6

Southbound exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

East 28th Street onramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 7

Southbound exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

East 28th Street onramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, March 8

All lanes of northbound I-5 will detour through the Portland Avenue interchange and across the new Puyallup River Bridge from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement will be at the Portland Avenue intersection to assist with traffic control.

All lanes of southbound I-5 will detour through the c/d from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, March 9

No ramp closures scheduled.

Single and double lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road to South 56th Street.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.