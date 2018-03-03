Lakewood Planning Commission recommends against marijuana

At its Feb. 28 meeting the city’s Planning Commission voted 4-2 to recommend an ordinance that prohibits marijuana businesses in Lakewood.

The vote came after a public hearing and the review of more than 100 written comments submitted into the public record. Comments were varied and ranged in opinion.

The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which is expected to take up the matter in April. Despite recommending against allowing marijuana businesses in the city, the commission included in its recommendation guidance to the City Council on what marijuana regulations could look like in the city, should the council choose to ignore its recommendation. The council is expected to review and discuss the recommendation at its April 23 study session.