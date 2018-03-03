TACOMA, Wash – The University Gallery at Pacific Lutheran University is featuring an upcoming exhibition by Professor Bea Geller, titled Finding Tacoma: The Changing Faces of the Northwest Environment. The show will run March 7 to April 4, 2018 with an opening night reception on March 7 from 5 – 8pm in the University Gallery in Ingram Hall. The opening reception is free and open to the public.

The sabbatical exhibition will feature the latest photographs by Bea Geller, drawn from work completed during her recent sabbatical. Professor Geller held her position as photography professor at PLU for 33 years. She was the first women to be tenured in the Department of Art and Design.

The goal of her exhibition is to offer a poetic perspective to examining suburban areas around the vicinity of Tacoma. “The underlying impetus is to convey the changing atmosphere of our Northwest environment: the opulence and glow from the marina, the deserted appearance of some areas surrounding our industrial spaces and chemical plants. I couple these images with photos of people and events that I encountered from this journey”.

The University Gallery is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and by appointment. The Gallery is located in Ingram Hall on the northwest corner of the Pacific Lutheran University campus.

For additional information, call the School of Arts and Communication at 253-535-7150. Connect at facebook.com/plusoac or twitter.com/soac.