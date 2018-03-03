Applicants sought for Surface Water Management Advisory Board

Pierce County is seeking applicants for the Surface Water Management Advisory Board (SWAB). The appointee will fill a term that lasts two years. This position is unpaid.

To learn more about the board and access an application, visit www.piercecountywa.org/swab. The county is building a registry of applications to fill future vacancies. Applications may be made at any time.

SWAB is a Pierce County Executive-appointed, Council-confirmed advisory board on surface water management issues in unincorporated Pierce County. The board meets monthly.

Applicants can contact Melissa McFadden, Planning and Public Works assistant county engineer and surface water manager with any questions.