Tree removal brings early Saturday morning lane closure on southbound I-5 near Nisqually

DUPONT – Early morning travelers who use southbound Interstate 5 between Mounts Road and the Nisqually River Bridge may encounter delays Saturday, March 3.

Between 6 to 9 a.m., Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the right lane at milepost 116 to remove trees that could fall or pose a hazard to the roadway. As each tree is removed, crews will conduct a rolling slowdown in the other southbound I-5 lanes. Drivers can expect minor delays.

The work is weather dependent and could be delayed or rescheduled.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.