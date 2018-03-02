Test trains on Lakewood Subdivision tracks adjacent to I-5

In the coming months, please expect to see periodic Sounder and/or other test trains operating on the Lakewood Subdivision tracks adjacent to I-5 between Lakewood and DuPont as part of ongoing implementation of positive train control systems.

This periodic testing activity, which will occur during daytime as well as nighttime hours at speeds up to 79 mph, is in addition to freight service on the corridor that resumed shortly after the December Amtrak derailment. As always, people should remain clear of the tracks at all times and obey signals at crossings.

If you have any questions about Sounder PTC testing please contact Blake Jones at 206-398-5470. For more information on Amtrak Cascades service, please contact Janet Matkin at 360-705-7966.