Free Advance Care Directive workshops to be held in March

Would your loved ones be prepared to make personal, emotional, medical or spiritual needs wishes if you became seriously ill?

Pierce County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center will host “Five Wishes…and More”, a free information-only event, presented by Kirsteen McDowall, certified professional life coach and family service counselor at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway.

McDowall will cover preparing for the future in times of a health crisis and participants will receive a “Five Wishes” workbook and supplementary materials. “Five Wishes” has become America’s most popular living will because it is written in everyday language and is structured so individuals can document their desires for care in times of serious illness.

“Five Wishes…and More” will be held four times in March:

March 5 – 12 p.m. at the Pierce County Annex, 2401 S. 35th St. in Tacoma

March 6 – 6:30 p.m. at the Graham Library, 9202 224th St. E. in Graham

March 7 – 6:30 p.m. at the South Hill Library, 15420 Meridian E. in Puyallup

March 10 – 10 a.m. at the Pierce County Sound View Building, 3602 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma

“Ultimately we all want to have a good life and, if it happens, to experience the kind of care we want during a serious illness” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources manager. “One of the best ways to do that is consider five core wishes for our care and to formally write that down. Many people have found the experience of working on their Five Wishes and talking with their family to be overwhelmingly positive. We strongly urge every adult to think through those wishes that are unique to them.”

“Five Wishes” will be augmented by a presentation about the “Five Secrets to Living Well.” The Five Secrets are a heartwarming yet revealing adventure into successful living for everyone and are complimented by what’s revealed by the Five Wishes. The presentation is appropriate for adults of all ages.

For more information about the presentation call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600. The workshops are free and open to the public. No RSVP is required. In case of inclement weather, please call 253-798-8787 for possible postponement.