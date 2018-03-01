TMP presents Knuffle Bunny Meet & Greet at JBLM

Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s TMP Family Theater announces a ‘Knuffle Bunny Party’ at the Book Patch Library, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

Children and families are all invited to party with special guest ‘Knuffle Bunny’, at the Book Patch Library on base at JBLM, Saturday, March 3rd, at 1:00 pm. Join the TMP Family Theater cast of Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical to celebrate Mo Willems’ beloved characters through stories, activities, and crafts.

Where

Book Patch Library, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington

Date & Time

Saturday, March 3rd at 1:00 pm.

Ticket Price

This is a FREE event.

You can catch Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical play at the Tacoma Musical Playhouse beginning March 10 – 18, 2018. Saturdays, March 10 & 17, 11:00 am &

2:00 pm and Sundays, March 11 & 18, at 2:00 pm. For more information go to www.tmp.org.