Statewide Flag Lowering to honor Rev. Billy Graham

Pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation (below), Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Friday, March 2, 2018, in memory of Reverend Billy Graham who passed away on February 21 at the age of 99.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, March 2, 2018. Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition. Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 21, 2018

DEATH OF BILLY GRAHAM

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

As a mark of respect for the memory of Reverend Billy Graham, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that on the day of his interment, the flag of the United States shall be flown at half?staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on such day. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty?first day of February, in the year of our Lord two thousand eighteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-second.

DONALD J. TRUMP