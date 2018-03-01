Sound Transit to extend bus, Sounder service for weekend events

Sound Transit will offer extended bus and Sounder service to cover four major events taking place in the weekend of March 3 and 4:

The 2018 Emerald City Comicon at the Washington State Convention Center

PAC-12 Women’s Basketball Championship games at Key Arena

WIAA Basketball Championships, Tacoma Dome, March 3

Seattle Sounders FC vs. the Los Angeles FC, 2 p.m. at CenturyLink, March 4

Riders will find service enhanced on ST Express routes 512, 550, and 594. On Saturday, Route 512 will provide extra service northbound starting at 8 p.m. until the end of the service day; Sunday, Route 512 will offer extra southbound service from Everett beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Return northbound will start at 12:08 p.m. until 6:08 p.m.

Route 550 will offer extra service eastbound on Saturday starting at 6:53 p.m. until the end of the service day. On Sunday, enhanced westbound service from Bellevue will begin at 8:47 a.m. until 1:14 p.m.; enhanced eastbound service will start at 12:38 p.m. until 6:08 p.m.

Route 594 will offer extra service Saturday and Sunday northbound service from Lakewood will begin at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.; extra southbound service will start at 11:42 a.m. until 6:12 p.m. A complete list of all enhanced ST Express service is available here.

Riders attending the Sounders FC match against Los Angeles FC at 2 p.m. March 4 can take Sounder from Lakewood at 11:10 a.m. The train will depart Everett at 11:45 a.m. Return trains will depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the match. Trains will make all regular stops along their routes.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC and Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/schedules/event-services.

Sounder special event service is in addition to regular Link light rail service to and from CenturyLink and Safeco fields. Link runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 15 stations including the University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadiums.

Many ST Express buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Getting an ORCA card is a great way to skip lines at ticket vending machines. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse, or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.