Grammy Award Winner Howard Levy And the UPS Jazz Orchestra

Multiple Grammy Award winner Howard Levy will be the University of Puget Sound Jazz Band’s guest artist on Thursday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Schneebeck Concert Hall on campus. See below for ticket information.

Levy is an acknowledged master of the diatonic harmonica, a superb pianist, innovative composer, recording artist, bandleader, teacher, and producer. A resident of Chicago, he regularly performs across the United States and internationally.

Equally at home with jazz, classical music, rock, folk, Latin, and world music, Levy brings a fresh lyrical approach to whatever he plays, making him a favorite with audiences worldwide. As a recording artist, he is sought after by the likes of singers and musicians Kenny Loggins, Dolly Parton, Paquito D’Rivera, Styx, Donald Fagen, and Paul Simon. As a sideman, Howard has appeared on hundreds of CDs and played on many movie soundtracks.

Levy is perhaps best known for the four CDs he recorded with Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, a band that set the musical world on its ear back in the early 1990s. He got back together with the band in 2010 and recorded Rocket Science. They toured extensively in 2011–12, and Howard won a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition for Life in Eleven, which he wrote with Bela Fleck.

Howard’s other prominent collaborations include three CDs with Trio Globo (including Glen Velez and Eugene Friesen); two with Lebanese oud player and composer Rabih Abou-Khalil; and one with the avant-garde Michael Riessler, Howard Levy, and Jean-Louis Matinier trio.

Howard is music director and chief composer for the Latin and jazz group Chévere de Chicago. He produced and released the band’s CD Secret Dream, as well as Time Capsules—with his acoustic swing group Acoustic Express—on his own label, Balkan Samba Records. His solo jazz Alone and Together, on the Balkan Samba label, and his jazz trio production Tonight and Tomorrow, on the Chicago Sessions label, both received four-star reviews in DownBeat magazine.

In 2011 Howard released a classical CD featuring his Concerto for Diatonic Harmonica and Orchestra, the first concerto ever composed for the diatonic harmonica. He has performed the piece more than 20 times in the United States and Europe. He also has an online harmonica school. Visit www.howardharmonica.com for more.

The concert is produced by Associated Students of the University of Puget Sound Performing Arts.

TICKET INFORMATION: General public tickets are $14. Tickets can be ordered online at tickets.pugetsound.edu or by calling Wheelock Information Center at 253.879.3100. Tickets can also be purchased at the University of Puget Sound information center in Wheelock Student Center. A discount applies for those with University of Puget Sound ID.