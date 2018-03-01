Gordy is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Gordy is one tenacious little fellow. Like many terriers, he has a lot to say, though he wouldn’t mind the companionship of a more passive, relaxed pup.

The 10-year-old does have some medical issues that you’ll want to talk through with an Adoption Service Representative, and he will do best in a home with older children or adults only.

Packed with personality, you really can’t go wrong with this here West Highland White Terrier. Meet him today — #A525087. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.