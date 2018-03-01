Free Movie at The Grand: Habitat For Humanity’s Film Series

Please join Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity for the Second in a three-part film series at the Grand Cinema.

On Monday, March 19th, we will be showcasing Suffraggette.

In partnership with Women Build and the Grand Cinema, TPC-Habitat for Humanity will be showing Suffragette; a film chronicling the Women’s Suffrage Movement that eventually led to Women’s Right to vote in 1918. The film takes place in the Great Britain and follows the story of the Women’s Social and Political Union during the early 20th Century.???????

