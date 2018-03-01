Free Concerts Coming Up at TCC

Join TCC in the Building 2 Theater for our Winter Quarter concert series. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and are free (donations accepted) unless otherwise noted. Everyone is welcome come and support local musicians.

TCC Orchestra Concert: “American Expressions”

Friday, March 2

Conducted by Dr. John Falskow and Dr. Nse Ekpo

Program:

Scott Joplin – Three Rags: The Easy Winner, Chrysanthemum, The Entertainer (conducted by Dr. Ekpo)

George Walker – Lyric for Strings (conducted by Dr. Ekpo)

Florence Price – Symphony No. 1 in e minor (conducted by Dr. Falskow)

TCC Symphonic Band Concert

Friday, March 9

TCC Voices Concert

Thursday, March 15

TCC Jazz Band Concert

Friday, March 16

Puget Sound Youth Wind Ensemble

Sunday, March 25, 7 p.m.

Ticketed Event, details to follow.