Free Concerts Coming Up at TCC

Join TCC in the Building 2 Theater for our Winter Quarter concert series. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and are free (donations accepted) unless otherwise noted. Everyone is welcome come and support local musicians.
TCC Orchestra Concert: “American Expressions”
Friday, March 2
Conducted by Dr. John Falskow and Dr. Nse Ekpo
Program:
Scott Joplin – Three Rags: The Easy Winner, Chrysanthemum, The Entertainer (conducted by Dr. Ekpo)
George Walker – Lyric for Strings (conducted by Dr. Ekpo)
Florence Price – Symphony No. 1 in e minor (conducted by Dr. Falskow)
TCC Symphonic Band Concert
Friday, March 9
TCC Voices Concert
Thursday, March 15
TCC Jazz Band Concert
Friday, March 16
Puget Sound Youth Wind Ensemble
Sunday, March 25, 7 p.m.
Ticketed Event, details to follow.